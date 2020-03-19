LONDON, ONT. -- London police officers are taking the necessary precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak, but are continuing to handle all calls, says Chief Steve Williams.

“If there is an emergency, call 911 and our call time is good,” he says. “Certainly the calls that we were attending in person, we're doing those online or by telephone, so there are members deployed to handle those calls.”

The big change is at police headquarters where visitors are being screened. Police are asking anyone with a non-emergency issue to refrain from attending the Dundas Street station.

When necessary, all officers are being required to wear protective gloves and masks when dealing with certain calls.

Williams says over the past week or so they haven’t seen an increase in the number of calls for service.