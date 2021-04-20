LONDON, ONT. -- A northeast London fire that has caused traffic delays along a portion of Adelaide Street North is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were forced to take defensive action in an early morning fire at the intersection of Adelaide Street and Windermere Road.

The London Fire Department (LFD) first reported the fire at 1310 Adelaide St. North around 5:30 a.m.

The property is across the road from the Waltzing Weasel restaurant; however the restaurant has not been affected.

Crews had multiple hand lines deployed in an attempt to bring the fire under control.

A photo from the scene provided by the LFD shows heavy flames coming from the building on the property earlier.

As of 6:30 a.m. the fire has been brought under control but fire crews remain on scene due to "deep seeded burning within the structure."

A collapse zone has been defined as damage to the structure is severe.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Traffic delays along Adelaide Street were expected throughout the morning while crews continued to deal with hotspots and an investigation was launched.

Adelaide Street was shutdown between Glenora Drive and Kipps Lane. Windermere Road is closed west of Thetherwood Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is being considered suspicious.

A damage estimate has not been released.