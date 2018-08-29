Featured
North London barn fire deemed suspicious
Smoke from a barn fire in northeast London could be seen from kilometres away. (Instagram - Kayyscott)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:25AM EDT
A barn was reduced to ashes in the northeast corner of London Tuesday evening.
No one was hurt in the barn fire on the north-side of Sunningdale Road east of Adelaide, but smoke could be seen from kilometers away.
Fire officials the flames were aided by the day’s heat and humidity.
The barn was destroyed down to its foundation and the blaze is currently being treated as suspicious.