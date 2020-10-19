LONDON, ONT -- The London police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate some stolen search and rescue gear.

On September 16, police say equipment belonging to the volunteer organization, London Search and Rescue (LSAR) was taken from a secure trailer on King Street.

The investigation has yielded little information so police are appealing to the public for help in locating the property and those responsible.

The non-profit London Search and Rescue team was founded in 2002. Its volunteers are trained in ground search and rescue to locate lost or missing persons.

The organization regularly assists police services in London and surrounding areas.

"We rely heavily on our community partners to assist. Searching for missing persons is one of those very important functions, and having the ability to rely on assistance from LSAR is essential to the community. If anyone has any information, please reach out to us," says Insp. Bill Berg from the London Police Service Patrol Support Branch.

The stolen items are necessary to assist with ground searches involving missing and vulnerable persons, police say.

"Although the theft of our property was very unfortunate, the response from the community of London and beyond has been absolutely humbling," says Bart Sherman, current commander of LSAR. "We appreciate the opportunity to share our story."