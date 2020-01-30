WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) says they are investigating after a small amount of “heavy water” was spilled early Thursday morning at Bruce Power.

The spill was discovered on the floor of the building housing the Unit 2 reactor.

Both the CNSC and Bruce Power say the “heavy water” has since been cleaned up, and there were no risk to workers, the public or the environment.

Unit 2 is still operating.

As a precaution, workers were moved away from the area during the cleanup.

Heavy water is used as a coolant in the nuclear fission process inside CANDU reactors.

Bruce Power just started a $13-billion, 13-year project to refurbish six of their eight reactors.

Unit 2 is not part of the refurbishment project.