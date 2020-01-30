LONDON, ONT -- On the eve of an historic vote by the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, on whether they support a plan to bury nuclear waste in their territory, a group of Indigenous protesters expect the community to vote “no.”

About 50 members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, located north of Southampton, Ont. marched through their community last night, demonstrating their objection to a project that would see nuclear waste buried within 1.2 kilometres of Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation wants to take all of its low and intermediate level nuclear waste, currently stored above ground, and bury it in an underground facility, 650 metres under part of the Bruce Power site near Kincardine. The majority of the waste would lose its radioactivity after 300 years, but some of the waste would remain dangerously radioactive for over 100,000 years.

In 2013, Ontario Power Generation committed to not building their Deep Geological Repository without support of the local native band, the Saugeen Ojibway Nation. Approximately 5000 S.O.N Members will vote on the project on Friday.

March organizer Kim George syas she’ll be voting NO on the question of whether she supports the plan to bury 200,000 cubic metres of nuclear waste in the S.O.N territory.

“I’ve heard mostly NO’s so far. If I’ve talked to 100 people about it, I’ve heard 98 NO’s,” she says.

Vernon Roote is a past Chief of the Saugeen First Nation. He too is against the nuclear waste project.

“There should be other ideas than just burying it, and just hiding the nuclear waste,” Roote said.

A federal review panel green-lighted the project in 2015, saying the project should be built “sooner, rather than later.”

The project also has the support of the Municipality of Kincardine, which houses the Bruce Nuclear Plant and the proposed site of the nuclear waste facility.

Kincardine’s Mayor Anne Eadie says, “I’ve asked tons of questions about the safety. So has everyone else. They’ve got scientists saying the safety is there for the permanent solution.”

If the $2.4 billion project is approved by members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, Ontario Power Generation would still require the blessing of the federal government. If all goes well, construction wouldn’t start until the mid-2020s.

If the nuclear waste plan is not approved by S.O.N members, O.P.G says they’ll start looking for another host community, which could take 10 years or more.

Voting on the project lasts from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Saugeen Ojibway Nation voters over the age of 16 can vote in person, electronically, or my mail. Results are expected by 10 p.m.