MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For a second day in a row, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London.

As of Wednesday, the total number of cases in the region remains at 640, while the total number of recovered cases rose to 570.

The number of active cases now stands at 13.

A COVID-19-related death has not been reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit since early June. That total stands at 57.

Since they opened less than four months ago, more than 32,000 tests have been conducted at the City of London’s two assessment centres.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says when it comes to testing the region is at 0.5 per cent positive - the lowest level of positive tests since testing began.

One new case was reported in Sarnia-Lambton late Tuesday, bringing the total there to 287.

Of those, 260 have been resolved and there have been 25 deaths, leaving just two active cases.

The new case is the first reported in the region in more than 10 days.

There were no new cases reported in the other counties surrounding London. Here is how the totals stand as reported by regional public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 87 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: None active, 58 cases, 53 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce: One active, 115 cases, 108 resolved, six referred, no deaths

Across Ontario, there were 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported, the lowest number in about four months.