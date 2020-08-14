LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department was on scene of an active incident early Friday morning.

Emergency crews worked to put out an apartment fire at 654 King St.

The fire has since been put out. It is too early to determine damage estimates.

No injuries have been reported.

After being closed to traffic since around 7 a.m., crews began clearing the scene on Marshall Street, at the back side of the affected building, about an hour later.

- With files from CTV's Jim Knight