No injuries at fire on King Street early Friday morning
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 7:19AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 14, 2020 10:28AM EDT
An early morning fire leaves an unknown amount of damage and no reported injuries, August 14, 2020 (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department was on scene of an active incident early Friday morning.
Emergency crews worked to put out an apartment fire at 654 King St.
The fire has since been put out. It is too early to determine damage estimates.
No injuries have been reported.
After being closed to traffic since around 7 a.m., crews began clearing the scene on Marshall Street, at the back side of the affected building, about an hour later.
- With files from CTV's Jim Knight
