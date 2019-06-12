Featured
No injuries after morning house fire in west London
Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire at 69 Hartson Road in London, Ont. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 12:39PM EDT
London firefighters were asking drivers to avoid they area as they dealt with a house fire in the city's Oakridge neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to 69 Hartson Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday after reports a fire had started in the basement.
Officials say everyone got out of the home safely and no one was injured.