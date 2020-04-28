LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are looking for information on the theft of nine pick-up trucks from a Ford dealership in Fergus.

OPP say the F-150s, F-250s and F-350s with an approximate value of $700,000 were stolen on Sunday.

The vehicles were last seen travelling southbound on Highway 6, away from the dealership.

Eight other vehicles were damaged as the thieves attempted to break into them, doing approximately $80,000 worth of damage.

Numerous licence plates were also stolen from vehicles that were parked in the lot.