Niece of London Knights co-owners promoted to assistant GM of Chicago Blackhawks

The legacy of the Hunter family continues to grow.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Megan Hunter has been promoted to the position of assistant general manager, hockey operations.

The Oil Springs, Ont. native is the niece of brothers Mark and Dale Hunter. Both men are former NHL players and current co-owners of the London Knights.

"Meghan and Mark [Eaton] have both been important parts of our operation for a number of years and we are lucky to have them in these important and redeveloped roles," said General Manager Kyle Davidson in a press release.

Hunter herself used to work for the London Knights and the Canadian Women’s National Hockey Team.

"Their leadership skills, shared vision with the rest of the leadership team and knowledge of the game gives me plenty of confidence in us achieving our goals,” Davidson added.

Hunter will be the fourth woman to be an assistant GM in the NHL.