New exhibit on display at Jet Aircraft Museum

A special exhibit was unveiled at the Jet Aircraft Museum on Saturday, meant to honour the first Ukrainian fighter pilots to visit Canada 30 years ago.

The display at London International Airport features the front section of a MiG fighter jet which was used during the London Airshow in 1992 – that was shortly after Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union.

“It's a little bit crazy to have an event at the airport in the winter time, but the timing was February 24, the date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that's what we wanted to point out that the Ukrainians are still interested in freedom and independence,” said Doug Acton of the Jet Aircraft Museum.

There are also donated memorabilia from the visit on display.

Donations raised this weekend will support the consul general’s program providing generators to Ukrainians.

“The hope is always here. the hope is always in our hearts in our minds especially when we feel when we enjoy it and that's a tremendous support from the Canadians from millions of Canadians; the assistance, humanitarian, help you know, provided to people in need, in dire needs in Ukraine,” said Oleksandr Shevchenko, consul general of Ukraine.

Friday marks the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.