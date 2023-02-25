New exhibit on display at Jet Aircraft Museum

A new exhibit unveiled on Feb. 25, 2023 at London, Ont.'s Jet Aircraft Museum honours the first Ukrainian fighter pilots who visited Canada 30 years ago. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) A new exhibit unveiled on Feb. 25, 2023 at London, Ont.'s Jet Aircraft Museum honours the first Ukrainian fighter pilots who visited Canada 30 years ago. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver