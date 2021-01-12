LONDON, ONT -- A new elementary school in southeast London is slated to open in September of 2022 after final approval was received by the Ministry of Education.

The $16.6-million public school will accommodate some students currently attending Fairmont, Princess Elizabeth, and Tweedsmuir Public Schools from holding zones in the area, as well as a portion of students from Westminster Central Public School.

“From modernizing our curriculum to revitalizing our classrooms and their facilities, we are investing in our students and giving them every tool to achieve their full potential,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a release.

The school will have enough spaces for 556 students, 88 childcare spaces, and five new child care rooms.

“We are very pleased that work has begun on this much-needed school,” said Thames Valley Chair Bill McKinnon in a release.

“The Board is grateful for the Ministry of Education’s support in providing modern learning spaces for our students and staff.”