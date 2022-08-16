New device removes blood clot in 10 minutes at LHSC

In what's being called a first in the world, a procedure using a new medical device at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) removed a blood clot in a patient's brain in just ten minutes.

In June, Dr. Michael Mayich used a balloon distal access catheter (BDAC) to take out a clot from an artery in the brain, reversing symptoms of a stroke.

An incision was made over the right hip, allowing blood to flow almost immediately to the patient Wilene Leyen, restoring movement and speech quickly.

“When a blood clot is causing a stroke, over 2 million brain cells can be lost each minute, so seconds count. By locating and removing the clot in a shorter period of time, the patient has a higher probability of regaining mobility and speech", said Dr. Mayich in a news release. "This device offers the possibility of removing clots in fewer attempts, shortening the procedure and maximizing the chances of good outcomes for our patients.”

LHSC is the first hospital in the world to use the BDAC to treat a patient experiencing signs of a stroke.

“The LHSC stroke team has given me my life back,” said Wilene Leyen. “I can do almost everything I was able to do before I suffered the stroke and I’m very grateful Dr. Mayich was able to perform this procedure.”