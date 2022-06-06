New data shows inflation costs forcing Canadians to go hungry: Food Banks Canada

According to new data collected by Food Banks Canada more people are facing hunger and food insecurity due to a rise in inflation and housing costs.

The organization’s data shows that 1 in 5 Canadians reported going hungry, that's an estimated 7 million people.

23 per cent reported that they are purposely eating less than they should because they don’t have enough money for food.

61 percent of Canadians see the cost of housing to be their biggest obstacle preventing them from affording food.