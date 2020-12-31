MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting 71 cases, both new daily records.

The previous record in Middlesex-London was 100 cases reported just two days ago. In Oxford and Elgin counties the previous record was 47 cases on Dec. 23.

The new cases in Middlesex-London bring the cumulative total to 3,314, with 2,518 resolved and 102 deaths (none new), leaving 694 active cases.

In Elgin-Oxford, the cumulative total is now at 1,286 cases, with 978 resolved and 13 deaths (one new) leaving 296 active cases.

SWPH says with modelling projecting daily counts near 100 in Jan. 2021, there are concerns that it will be a challenge to reach close contacts within 24 hours.

Medial Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said in a statement, “Our team is working at maximum capacity, our local health care system is strained, and we are urgently asking for your support to modify behaviours to stop the spread.”

There are outbreaks at seven seniors’ facilities in Elgin-Oxford. The most serious are at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg where there are 31 resident and 20 staff cases, and PeopleCare Tavistock, which has 32 resident cases and 18 staff cases.

In the London region, there are ongoing outbreaks at nearly a dozen seniors’ facilities, in one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Hospital and four schools.

The Thames Valley District School Board also reported three new positive cases at London-area schools late Wednesday.

They are at AB Lucas Secondary School, Davenport Public School and Glendale High School.

The board says all those affected have been notified and the health officials are following up to identify close contacts.

The board is also reminding parents and guardians that elementary students will be learning remotely from Jan. 5-8 and secondary students from Jan. 4-22.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 83 active, 898 total, 775 resolved, 35 deaths (one new death)

Huron-Perth – 17 new, 82 active, 676 total, 572 resolved, 22 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 25 active, 483 total, 458 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 23 new, 157 active, 755 total, 570 resolved, 28 deaths

Lambton Public Health is reporting a new workplace outbreak two positive tests, and says all those who tested positive have been notified.

There are now 15 ongoing outbreaks in Sarnia-Lambton.

Across Ontario, a new record was set for the third day in a row, with more than 3,000 new infections reported for the first time since the pandemic began in March.