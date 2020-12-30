MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two new deaths.

It marks the second-highest daily case count since the pandemic began in March, beaten only by Wednesday’s total of 100 cases.

The two new deaths, a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care home and a woman in her 80s, bring the total number of deaths to 102.

Wednesday’s cases bring the region’s total to 3,196, with 2,464 resolved leaving 630 active cases.

As cases continue to spike, health officials are asking everyone to celebrate New Year’s Eve with only members of their own household.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 11 seniors’ facilities in the region and four schools. All outbreaks in residences at Western University have been resolved.

There remains one active outbreak at the London Health Sciences Center (LHSC), in Victoria Hospital’s C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics unit, but it is associated with fewer than five patient or five staff cases and no deaths.

All remaining outbreaks at LHSC’s University Hospital were declared over on Tuesday. Those outbreaks in 11 units involved 92 staff cases, 82 patient cases and 23 deaths.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health is reporting cases continue to rise at two seniors’ facilities dealing with major COVID-19 outbreaks.

At Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, there are now 31 resident and 20 staff cases, while at PeopleCare Tavistock, there are now 32 resident cases and 17 staff cases.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 29 new, 263 active, 1,215 total, 940 resolved, 12 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 10 new, 81 active, 887 total, 767 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 17 new, 82 active, 659 total, 555 resolved, 22 deaths (one new death)

Grey-Bruce – three new, 24 active, 479 total, 455 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 40 new, 166 active, 732 total, 538 resolved, 28 deaths

Lambton Public Health is reporting a jump in cases in that region, with a total second only to the daily high of 48 cases reported on Boxing Day.

Across Ontario, more than 2,900 new cases were reported for the first time ever.