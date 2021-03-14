LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

This is the first time in five days that new daily cases have been below 20.

There are now a total of 6,431 cases in the region, with 6,080 resolved and 185 deaths, leaving 166 active cases.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 1,747 new infections and 15 more deaths. The new cases mark a sharp increase from Saturday’s 1,468 infections.

Locally, there are four confirmed variant cases and 27 cases that have screened positive for a 'variant of concern.'

Outbreaks are ongoing at Bonaventure Meadows Public School, seven long-term care or retirement homes, Western's Essex Hall and at LHSC's University Hospital U4 - Medicine 1 floor.

Meanwhile, Sarnia-Lambton which will be going into the grey lockdown zone as of Monday, saw 18 new cases Sunday, leaving 171 active cases, 2,380 total and 2,163 resolved. The death toll remains at 46.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 2 new, 55 active, 2,626 total, 2,504 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – nine new, 44 active, 1,502 total, 1,414 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – zero new, 19 active, 1,376 total, 1,307 resolved, 50 deaths

Grey-Bruce - zero new, 13 active, 721 total, 708 resolved, two deaths