LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and no new deaths.

This marks the fourth day in a row that new daily cases have been above 20 or more.

There are now a total of 6,413 cases in the region, with 6,066 resolved and 185 deaths, leaving 162 active cases.

There are four confirmed variant cases and 27 cases that have screened positive for a 'variant of concern.'

Outbreaks are ongoing at three elementary schools, Western University's Essex Hall residence and six long-term care or retirement homes.

A new case was reported late Friday night at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute. The school remains open for classes.

Meanwhile, Sarnia-Lambton which will be going into the grey lockdown zone as aof Monday, saw 39 new cases Saturday, leaving 170 active cases, 2,362 total and 2,146 resolved. The death toll remains at 46.

Southwestern Public Health has declared an outbreak at St. Michaels Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock that has prompted the school's closure for about two weeks.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 18 new, 56 active, 2,624 total, 2,501 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – nine new, 43 active, 1,493 total, 1,406 resolved, 39 deaths