New billing option for London, Ont. hydro customers

A new billing option for hydro customers in London, Ont. came into effect Monday.

The ultra-low overnight price plan joins the time-of-use and tiered billing as an option for customers.

The new option could be the best choice for those who use a lot of power overnight.

A few years ago, that wouldn’t have applied to many residents, but that has changed with the growth of electric vehicles.

London, Ont. Hydro has come up with an online calculator that customers can log into to see if ultra-low pricing will save them money.

However, what sounds like major cost-savings has a catch.

“The price is 2.4 cents per kilowatt. So, that is substantially less than the other price plans. But, it has a substantially higher price during the daytime, during the on peak [hours],” said Nancy Hutton of London Hydro.