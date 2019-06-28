

CTV London





A new Local Employment Planning Council project means job seekers only need to go to one place to get access to all the jobs available on more than 15 of the most popular hiring sites.

It's being called an all-in-one digital system, and goal of the Local Jobs Hub is to help match job hunters with employers, training and skill building across the London region.

The system is refreshed hourly, so the most up-to-date information is available and job seekers can use a multitude of criteria to help find the right results.

Developed by the Elgin-Middlesex-Oxford Workforce Planning and Development Board and community partners, the project is funded by the provincial and federal governments.

There are also plans to add additional tools to the website in the future.