

The Canadian Press





A New Democrat politician is proposing a bill to ban single use plastics -- including plastic bags, straws and plastic lined coffee cups and their lids.

Ian Arthur says the ban would take full effect by 2025, with the worst offenders banned next year.

The New Democrat critic for the environment and sustainability says diverting waste from landfills is essential to cleaning up soil, water and air pollution.

Private member's bills rarely become law but the Progressive Conservative government has said it's also considering a ban on single-use plastics.