

Sean Irvine, CTV London





The push to get more plastic out of the Great Lakes - and out of circulation altogether - is growing again along Lake Huron.

Lambton Shores is hearing arguments that plastic bottles and products should be banned or limited in the community, which includes the popular tourist destination of Grand Bend.

Ward 3 Councillor Lori Scott says, "We have to take these bottles and we have to take them out of the system."

She has introduced a motion to ban most plastic products from municipal sites, “I thought we could we start with our arenas and our buildings and have paper straws and remove the plastic bottles."

Removing water bottles is a stance several other communities, including London, have made, but with plastics pilling up in oceans and lakes, the shoreline communities of Huron and Lambton counties are looking to take a stronger stand.

In 2018, Bayfield (in Huron) became of the first community in North America to be declared plastic free, after it eliminated plastic water bottles and waste in more the 80 per cent of restaurants.

Scott hopes Lambton Shores will do exactly the same thing, to ensure the lake has a better chance of not being clogged up by plastic that can take decades or centuries to decompose.

"And I think if we do it, maybe somebody else will do it. It's a footprint in the sand, basically to me."

A report on the plan is due back from Lambton Shores staff soon.