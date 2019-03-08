

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh used a stop in London on Friday morning to promote his party’s housing strategy.

Singh says the housing strategy would see the federal government build 500,000 affordable units across the country.

Speaking to a small gathering at a business in the Old East Village Singh says, “Let’s get back to the job of building homes the way we used to at the federal level.”

Singh met with three people who say they’ve been impacted by the costs of housing.

One of those meeting the NDP leader was Kitera O’Brien.

She completed the law clerk diploma course at Fanshawe College four years ago and was immediately hired on by Siskinds Law Firm.

O’Brien says her student debt and payments on a car have made getting a mortgage out of the question.

At 24, with two young children she says she can’t see having her own home any time soon.

“There’s no way I could get a mortgage until I get to pay off my student debt, which will be years down the road. I have no idea how long it will take.”

Singh weighs in on SNC-Lavalin

And in the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admission that the SNC-Lavalin situation could have been handled better, Singh contrasted that with how he says his party would operate.

Singh say the NDP would ensure policy would directly help people instead of large corporations.