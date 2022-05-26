NDP calls out Liberal voter survey in London North Centre
The Ontario NDP says the campaign of London North Centre (LNC) Liberal Candidate Kate Graham conducted an “unethical stunt.”
But Liberals say the focus should be on NDP tactics, not Liberal voter surveys.
Still, the NDP says the Graham team was out of line when it conducted and then released a push voter survey publicly.
“It is such a shame to see,” said Terrance Kernaghan, the NDP candidate in LNC. “It’s unfortunate to see where folks are playing in the mud.”
This week, the LNC Liberals released their survey, which shows the Liberals in the first place, followed by the PCs and the NDP.
The Graham campaign reports it was conducted independently over the phone with 325 respondents.
A voter survey released by the Kate Graham campaign indicates voter support for her campaign is higher than other parties. The Ontario NDP say the survey conducted by phone is inaccurate and “unethical”. The survey was taken from 325 respondents, but the NDP claims is is not scientific. (Source: Kate Graham campaign email) But in a media release, the Ontario NDP suggested the phone survey is not legitimate, adding it would not even be a legal tactic in a federal election campaign.
The release also included five political experts who also questioned the push survey, with one arguing it is wrong to suggest it was an “impartial scientific poll.”
A Western political science professor did not weigh in on the methodology of the survey with CTV News. However, Laura Stephenson concedes it is difficult to conduct accurate riding polls.
“Any riding is small, so we have to recognize that trying to do any polling in a very small area is going to mean really big margins of error and not huge sample sizes,” she said.
CTV News reached out to Kate Graham for an interview, but her team slated she was busy campaigning Thursday and instead offered a statement.
In it, she did not write about the survey, but stated in part, "I’m really disappointed that the NDP has decided to finish this campaign by attacking me personally.”
The controversy reached Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca campaigning in Toronto. He echoed Graham but did not respond directly to a reporter's question about the survey.
“I think what unconscionable is for Andrea Horwath and the NDP to consistently now launch personal attacks against strong female candidates running for other parties,” Del Duca said.
Meanwhile, the NDP in London North Centre intends to press on and gauge voter support door-to-door.
“It [the survey] doesn’t represent exactly what we are hearing on the doors,” Kernaghan concluded.
— With files from CTV Toronto and CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
UPDATED | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
Kitchener
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Guelph Nighthawks are a game changer for young athletes in the community
The Guelph Nighthawks are facing off against the Scarborough Shooting Stars in their home opener Thursday night, and some fans are also hoping to see a different kind of star.
Windsor
-
Surgical backlog in Windsor below pre-pandemic levels
Windsor Regional Hospital is slowly chipping away at the backlog of non-urgent surgeries.
-
Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington withdrawing from provincial election
The Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is withdrawing from the provincial election.
-
'The streets are going to be full': Chatham’s RetroFest revving up for weekend return
Thousands of people are expected to be in Canada’s Classic Car Capital this weekend as Chatham, Ont.’s RetroFest returns in-person on Friday.
Barrie
-
Barrie teen has sentencing hearing for 2019 stabbing death of teenager
The teenager who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teen inside a Barrie, Ont. group home in 2019 was in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Newmarket man accused of violent sexual assault on senior
Police arrested a Newmarket man accused of a violent sexual assault on a senior.
-
Wasaga Beach residents call for transparency over beachfront development plans
Wasaga Beach residents want their voices heard as they seek transparency from the town over plans to sell portions of beachfront property.
Northern Ontario
-
Validus Power to create more than 50 jobs in Iroquois Falls
Iroquois Falls is welcoming a major job creator to the community for the first time since its paper mill closed in 2015.
-
Standing room only at Sudbury's first battery electric vehicle conference
It was standing room only inside Science North's cavern Thursday morning as panels got underway for Sudbury's first battery electric vehicle conference.
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
Ottawa
-
'Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 43,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day on Friday as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'
The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Government plane carrying Ukrainian refugees set to arrive in Montreal this weekend
A federal government chartered plane carrying Ukrainian refugees is expected to arrive in Montreal on Sunday as the community is ready with open arms.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
Police investigating a report of 'multiple shots fired' in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of "multiple shots fired" in a neighbourhood in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders declare state of emergency amid nursing shortage in Northern Manitoba
A state of emergency on health services has been declared by First Nations leaders in northern Manitoba.
-
Province hopes to reopen Highway 75 in 'near future'
The province says it hopes to reopen Highway 75 in the 'near future' but said it all depends on safety.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Execution-style murder': Killer of 19-year-old Calgary hockey coach sentenced to life in jail
A Calgary judge has sentenced a young man who shot and killed another man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
Portraits of 161 Calgary Holocaust survivors on display starting Friday
A new exhibit opens Friday, sharing the stories of 161 Holocaust survivors who came to call Calgary home in the years after the war.
-
Baby formula shortage starting to affect Lethbridge parents
A baby formula shortage in the United States is starting to affect some families in Lethbridge.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
'A lot of racism': Percentage of Indigenous inmates in Edmonton hitting new highs
It's not a new trend but the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Edmonton's prisons is much higher than the Canadian average and continuing to grow at a faster rate, as advocates search for solutions.
-
Oilers fans supporting the team in extreme ways to help get the job done
As passion hits a new level during the Battle of Alberta, some fans are fighting off the ice for the best way to show their love for the Oilers.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back below 500 this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 500 this week for the first time since late April.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
One person is dead following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
Surrey shooting now fatal, IHIT identifies victim
A shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood over the weekend has turned fatal, according to homicide investigators.