Fentanyl was found in a naloxone kit assembled at an Elmira pharmacy.

The kit was given to a customer at the Shopper’s Drug Mart on Arthur Street on February 5th.

The Ontario College of Pharmacists is investigating how the powerful opioid ended up in kit meant to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Spokesperson Todd Leach told CP24 earlier this month that “the pharmacy is fully cooperating and we are confident that immediate action has been taken to begin to determine how this happened and how it could have been prevented. We have not been made aware of any similar incidents occurring at other pharmacies.”

News of the mix up was revealed earlier this month but it has only recently been confirmed that the pharmacy in question was located in Elmira.

In a statement, issued earlier this month, spokesperson Catherine Thomas called it “a case for human error.”

“We share the view that this is a considerable error, and one that absolutely should not have happened. Our local pharmacist-owner took immediate action to ensure consumer safety, visiting the customers to secure the product and provide the correct medication, and to offer a detailed apology.”

“We are taking appropriate steps to reinforce professional and operational expectations and procedures to help prevent this type of unfortunate situation from reoccurring.”

Thomas also said it was an “isolated event.”

Naloxone kits are available for free at Ontario pharmacies.