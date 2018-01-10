

CTV London





Customers of a nail salon in White Oaks Malls are being advised by the Middlesex-London Health Unit to see their doctor about the possibility of contracting a blood-borne infection.

Anyone who received services at Cali Nails should consider getting tested for hepatitis B, C and HIV.

This is for anyone who received services at the salon between May 4, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018.

The Health Unit says there have been repeated infection control infractions as well as a client who tested positive for an infection.

“We have worked diligently with the operator to ensure that all employees can demonstrate an understanding of approved infection control techniques, and that the necessary corrections have been made so the business can continue to operate safely,” says Mary Lou Albanese, Manager of the Infectious Disease Control team at the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“With what we’ve seen over the inspection history of this business, it has become necessary for us to issue this public notification.”

The Health Unit says although the risk is generally low, poor hygiene and practices in such businesses can result in the potential transmission of infections.