Muslim Fest returns for the third straight year in London, Ont.

The Annual Muslim Fest is back in South London for the third straight year.

The Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario plans to be packed until 9pm Sunday evening as Londoners celebrate the Muslim community.

"This is obviously an exciting day to be back here. It's our first year. Not really being restricted by the pandemic and we get to really meet the London community. We have a full 11 attractions, and we have over 25 vendors. We have 10 performances coming up and I think the community is really happy. More people are coming in we've had pretty okay weather, but the energies here and yeah, we're happy to celebrate Muslim art," said Muslim Fest lead, Maduba Ahmad.

"Our first year was a drive-thru so we had a single stage and we had 100/200 cars show up. Last year we had to be really restrictive on how many attendees can be on site and today the free for all. Everyone gets to participate and be present."

Ahmad says, "You go through our vendors you get to see all the diverse cultures. The food vendors have a wonderful variety from street food from Egypt all the way to your Canadian chicken and all that good stuff."

The festival is held in five different cities. The London event, which showcases many diverse cultures is expected to see around 3,000 people.

"Our biggest one breaks 70,000 people together and we really feed off of the relationships that we build with a community organization. The Islamic Center of Southwest Ontario is a wonderful venue host, but we partner with local organizations that really represent the community and bring everyone together and yeah, we're here to just have everyone present and represented."

The event continues until 9pm Sunday.