Municipality of West Elgin mourns the loss of their mayor

The Municipality of West Elgin is mourning the loss of their mayor, Duncan McPhail.

In a post on social media, the municipality stated McPhail passed away on March 11.

The statement noted, “McPhail was a man of true conviction and a powerful change agent for the Municipality of West Elgin.”

CAO Magda Badura said McPhail’s passing is a great loss for the community.

“He was a man whose work touched the lives of countless individuals, and I am grateful that I was fortunate to learn form his wisdom and guidance, which he selflessly offered until the very end,” stated Badura on Facebook.

McPhail was acclaimed to his second consecutive term as mayor in October of 2022. He previously defeated both the incumbent mayor and the sitting deputy mayor in the 2018 municipal election.

McPhail was the Warden of Elgin County last year, and was serving as the Deputy Warden this year.