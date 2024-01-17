Multiple collisions reported, road closures issued
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold soon.
No watches or warnings remain in effect for Middlesex-London or Huron-Perth. Grey-Bruce is still under a snow squall warning.
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said a warm-up won’t be quick, ”The extreme cold warning has ended, but wind chills as you head out the door Thursday will still feel close to minus 15.”
Atchison also explained that an area of light snowfall into Thursday morning is likely.
“[There’s a] possibility of about 2-4 cm [of snow],” she said. “The winds will continue out of the southwest through Thursday, and will be light and variable in the afternoon.”
The daytime high on Thursday should reach about minus 5 degrees.
Traffic
Multiple collisions were reported across the region Thursday, including a crash at Quaker Road and Talbot Line where a car and a school bus with 28 students on board, collided.
According to OPP, no serious injuries were reported.
Another crash was reported between an empty school bus and a passenger vehicle in the area of Talbot Line and Belmont Road. No injuries were reported in that incident.
OPP in Huron County also responded to a crash where a bus left Kippen Road in Huron East. Three high school students were on board and no injuries were reported.
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Furnival Road have reopened following a crash — Elgin OPP reported responding to numerous collisions across the county.
Highway 402 has also reopened eastbound in Middlesex County at Longwoods Road after multiple vehicles off the road along the highway.
Drivers are warned to slow down and adopt winter driving habits including leaving a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you and adjusting your speed.
Drivers are also reminded to make sure their vehicle is cleared of snow before heading out onto the roads. OPP stopped a vehicle in Middlesex County this week because lights and side windows were not properly cleaned.
OPP recently stopped a driver in Middlesex County for not properly clearing their car of snow before heading out onto the roads. Jan. 2024. (Source: OPP)
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Thursday: Periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High – 5 C. Wind chill – 13 in the morning and – 7 in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 10.
Friday: Periods of snow. High – 6 C.
Saturday: Flurries or snow squalls. High – 7 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 3 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High – 2 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2 C.
