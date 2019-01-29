

CTV London





Provincial police are dealing with multiple issues on the 400-series highways around the region Tuesday.

The latest closure is on the 402 eastbound at Hickory Drive in Strathroy. The OPP say it is closed due to several collisions.

Reports of the vehicles in the ditch and rollovers have been coming in all morning.

The 401 eastbound was closed at Veterans Memorial due to multiple collisions but has since reopened.

Drivers are reminded to go slow in snow and to avoid unnecessary travel while the issues are being resolved on the highways.