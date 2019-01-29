

CTV London





School buses within the City of London will start as scheduled today, while buses in the counties and coming into the London from the counties are cancelled.

My Big Yellow Bus notes that the buses in London will start on time but may be slow going today.

All buses in Elgin, Oxford and Middlesex County, as well as the Red Zone are cancelled.

Buses are cancelled in zones 1-4 for Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent. Zones 5-8 are running.

There are also bus cancellations in Huron-Perth, affected runs can be checked here.