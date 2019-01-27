

CTV London





Londoners are waking up to a morning of shoveling following last night's snowfall which also comes at the same time as a Cold Weather Alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The heavy snow made Monday evening's commute treacherous and Tuesday morning was also expected to be difficult.

OPP are asking drivers to stay of the roads wherever possible, especially multi-lane highways, until snow removal crews can clear the way.

Const. Adam Crewdson says, "Our main objective is road safety. If you can avoid the roadways let's try to do that...the less vehicles we have out there will be the better, especially with the blowing wind conditions and the general winter driving."

The main roads within the City have been plowed throughout the night, crews will now turn their attention to side roads.

Meanwhile the health unit has issued its third Cold Weather Alert for the year, which will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

“This Cold Weather Alert is a little different from what we’ve already had this winter, as it will be in effect for several days, which means that we need to be even more vigilant about how to beat the cold,” Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU said in a statement.

Wind chill values of -18C are expected Monday night, then -23C at the coldest during the day on Tuesday, rising a bit on Wednesday before dipping back to -23C Wednesday night.

Anyone flying out of London International Airport is also advised to call ahead to check their status as a number of flights are delayed or cancelled.