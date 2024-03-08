LONDON
London

    • Motorcyclist injured following two-vehicle collision in south London

    A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a pickup truck in the area of Southdale Road West at Byronhills Drive in London, Ont. on March 8, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a pickup truck in the area of Southdale Road West at Byronhills Drive in London, Ont. on March 8, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    

    The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a collision with a pickup truck in the city’s south end.

    According to London police, shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road West at Byronhills Drive following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

    One driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Southdale Road was currently closed in both directions between Boler and Colonel Talbot roads for a time, but was reopened early Friday evening.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

    Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.

    — With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley 

