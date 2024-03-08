Motorcyclist injured following two-vehicle collision in south London
The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a collision with a pickup truck in the city’s south end.
According to London police, shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road West at Byronhills Drive following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
One driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Southdale Road was currently closed in both directions between Boler and Colonel Talbot roads for a time, but was reopened early Friday evening.
The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.
Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.
— With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley
