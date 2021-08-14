Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash near Hagersville, Ont.
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 9:57AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:39PM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving three vehicles near Hagersville, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and First Line around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
OPP say a motorcycle and two other vehicles were rear-ended at the traffic signal.
The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the deceased is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.
RELATED IMAGES