Motorcycle passenger killed in collision with truck near Chatsworth
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 1:47PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a truck Saturday.
It happened on Grey Road 16 at Concession Road 6 near Chatsworth.
A female passenger on the motorcycle has died and the male driver has suffered serious injuries.
The intersection is closed in all directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.