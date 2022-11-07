Most London-area schools remain closed Monday, French schools still open

School boards in the area will continue with independent/remote learning on Monday and until further notice.

A notice posted to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) website states, “Schools will not be open to students and transportation will not be running. There will be no before/after school programs, no Child Care Centres and no EarlyON Family Centres at TVDSB schools until further notice.”

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has also stated schools will be closed to students on Monday and until the province-wide withdrawal of services by CUPE ends.

According to a statement sent out by the board, students will continue with independent/remote learning and all teachers will be available to students during school hours.

The statement goes on to say that, “Schools will coordinate with families that may need to obtain necessary items such as textbooks, musical instruments, eyeglasses, medications, articles of clothing, etc. from the school.

Also cancelled at school buildings are before and after school programs, community Use of schools programs/events, St. Patrick Adult and Continuing Education, Family Centres, co-op placements, after school tutoring and International language programs.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board is expected to rule Monday on the legality of the strike by education workers.

The government is seeking a ruling that their walkout is illegal, while the Canadian Union of Public Employees - which represents education workers - contends the job action is a form of legitimate political protest.

Conseili Scolaire Viamonde

A statement sent to parents from the French board said schools will be open for students on Monday.

“The Board continues to closely monitor developments between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ontario and the provincial government. At Viamonde, the vast majority of employees represented by this union, all janitorial and maintenance staff, reported to work Friday to perform their regular duties. Thus, everything indicates that Viamonde schools will be able to continue to ensure the health and safety of students Monday. We have therefore made the decision to keep the schools open and to continue learning activities, as planned.”

— With files from CTV News Toronto