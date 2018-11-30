

CTV London





London police believe there may be more victims after a 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday for an alleged assault.

Sean Thomas Manningham has been charged with sexual assault, attempt to choke to overcome resistance and obtain sexual services for consideration.

The charges stem from a report on Nov. 20 from a woman who told police she had been choked and sexually assaulted.

Det. Dave Ellyatt, head of the Human Trafficking Unit, said in a statement, “We are concerned there may be additional victims so we are releasing a photo of the accused and notifying women involved in the sex trade through various community agencies.”

Manningham is described as a white male, about 5'11" tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and brown facial hair.

Ellyatt added, “Anyone who may have had a similar experience is urged to contact the Human Trafficking Unit and speak to an investigator.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or: www.londoncrimestoppers.com

Manningham was being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in a London court for a bail hearing Friday.