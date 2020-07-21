LONDON, ONT -- A pilot project approved by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities is allowing more than 1,000 students to return to Fanshawe College for in person classes.

The students are completing in person academic requirements to finish their winter semester.

Thousands of students throughout the province were suddenly sent online to finish their studies if possible once the pandemic hit in March.

Both Fanshawe and Western have said they are looking to bring students back in the fall through a mix of in person and online courses.

The pilot project, which began Monday at Fanshawe includes programs from the Faculty of Science, Trades and Technology; Faculty of Health Sciences, Community Studies and Public Safety and Faculty of Creative Industries.

The college has implemented strategies to support physical distancing.

Among those are staggered class times, limits in class sizes, and creating physical space in labs.