More photos released of person wanted in relation to random stabbing

London police have released more photos of a man wanted in connection to a random stabbing.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, waring a black hat, dark sweater or coat, tight dark-coloured jeans, black boots and a white medical mask.

According to police, the victim remains in critical condition after being stabbed in his own vehicle while waiting at a train crossing in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.

Police say the suspect and victim were not known to each other and the incident appears to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London police are looking for the person seen in these photos in relation to a stabbing investigation. March 22, 2023. (Source: London police)