

The Canadian Press





Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says the federal government is aware that Toronto's housing is reaching capacity.

Toronto has issued an urgent appeal to the federal and provincial governments for help dealing with the growing number of refugee claimants in its shelter system.

Mayor John Tory says the number of refugee claimants in the city's shelters has grown from an average of 459 per night in 2016, to an average of more than 23 hundred per night this month.

Federal spokeswoman Beatrice Fenelon says the department will continue to work with the city and province on the issue