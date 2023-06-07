More Dundas Street roadwork underway

Construction has started on Dundas Street between Quebec and Egerton streets.

The work is for the East London Link and is expected to take about two months to complete.

According to the city, local access is being maintained between Quebec Street and Egerton Street, however, drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays.

Businesses remain open, and the city said signage will be in place to help guide pedestrians to their destinations.

The East London Link is a multi-year project that will revitalize more than 6 km of road from Downtown to Fanshawe College.