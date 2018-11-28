

Scott Miller, CTV London





Frustrated farmers dealing with a toxic corn mould are getting some more help from a joint federal and provincial organization.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a $3-billion fund to help the country's agri-food sector, is now available to help farmers dealing with vomitoxin.

The fund can now be accessed by farmers and elevators to help cover the cost of vomitoxin testing, as well as funding projects to find a way to use the tainted corn.

Vomitoxin has impacted a good portion of southwestern Ontario's corn crop leaving farmers with sometimes useless corn.

Provincial crop insurance is also available to farmers to help cover their losses.