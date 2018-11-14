

Scott Miller, CTV London





Some help is on the way for hundreds of Ontario farmers dealing with vomitoxin in their corn.

Agricorp, the crown agency that oversees Ontario’s agricultural risk management programs, has come forward with a new plan to help farmers deal with the potentially poisonous mould.

Inconsistent testing has led to many farmers unsure if their crop is “fine” or “worthless.”

Ontario’s Agriculture Minister is meeting with stakeholders Thursday to hammer out more details on help for corn producers.