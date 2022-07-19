Months-long Ridout Street closures to begin Monday
Months-long Ridout Street closures to begin Monday
Commuters who drive along Ridout Street might need to detour beginning next Monday as work on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project continues.
According to a press release from the City of London, Ridout Street between Thames Park and Horton Street will be closed to all traffic starting Monday as work continues on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.
A signed detour for motorists will be in place along Commissioners Road, Wellington Road, Wharncliffe Road and Horton Street.
In the meantime, a temporary bridge for cyclists and pedestrians has been installed across the Thames River and will open to the public on Monday.
Multiple London Transit Commission routes will also be impacted by the closure, and will detour along Grand Avenue, Carfrae Crescent and Richmond Street throughout the duration of the project, according to the city.
Thames Park will remain open during the project.
“The Victoria Bridge Reconstruction Project will replace the current bridge, which was built in 1926, with a new 'through arch' structure that includes a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians, and improved connectivity with the Thames Valley Parkway,” the release reads.
The closure is expected to last until spring 2023, when the new bridge will be complete.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'hard for anyone' to have faith in Hockey Canada's leadership as revelations emerge about how the federation maintains a fund meant to partially handle sexual abuse claims.
Heat warnings issued in four provinces, severe thunderstorms expected for some
Environment Canada issued heat warnings in four provinces on Tuesday, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation
One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.
Fewer graduates are choosing to pursue family medicine. Doctors explain why
Fewer medical school graduates are opting for a career in family medicine, a choice some doctors say may boil down to finances.
Kitchener
-
Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
ION trains are not running between Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener after a concrete truck collided with an ION vehicle in Kitchener, derailing the train.
-
Guelph police reopen major road following report of firearm
Guelph Police Service have reopened a section of a Guelph street after a brief closure Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police release identity of swimmer who died at Guelph Lake
Provincial police have released the identity of the swimmer who died at Guelph Lake earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Park gathering turns violent after man allegedly pulls gun during altercation
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a gun call in Mic Mac Park Saturday, police continue to investigate and are calling on witnesses and victims to come forward.
-
Windsor police seize loaded handgun, drugs from vehicle
While investigating a man who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, Windsor police found and seized two loaded handguns, an airsoft replica handgun and drugs from his vehicle.
-
Holt announces campaign policy aimed at improving Windsor's investment strategies
Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Chris Holt says Windsor is losing out on millions of dollars due to past “poor investment decisions” and is pitching a new plan should he be elected.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating armed robbery in Simcoe County
Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Simcoe County involving a motorcyclist.
-
Missing man search underway in The Blue Mountains
Collingwood provincial police are searching for a man missing since Saturday in The Blue Mountains.
-
Haliburton, Ont. man scammed out of thousands in grandparent fraud
Provincial police are warning about a scam targeting seniors that recently duped a Haliburton man out of thousands of dollars.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Sudbury woman wins $100K lotto prize
Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron won $100,004 in the June 18 Encore draw, the Ontario Lottery and Game Corp. announced Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family could miss Disney World trip due to passport delays
An Ottawa dad may be forced to cancel a surprise trip to Disney World for his nine-year-old son because they still haven't received passports nearly 16 weeks after applying.
-
Inquest into Ottawa construction worker's death postponed
A coroner's inquest into the death of an Ottawa construction worker who died while working on the Claridge Icon building has been postponed.
-
Quebec's Hugo Houle wins Tour de France stage 16, fellow Canadian Michael Woods third
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
Toronto
-
GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
The Greater Toronto Area is facing an “unprecedented surge” in the number of terminated condo real estate listings, which indicates that the region’s housing market is continuing to slow down, experts say.
-
This is how travellers will find out if they've been selected for a mandatory test at Toronto Pearson
Mandatory random COVID-19 testing has returned to Canada’s busiest airport for fully vaccinated travellers. Here's what you should know.
-
Towing fees in Mississauga to spike by hundreds of dollars
Towing fees are about to go up by hundreds of dollars in Mississauga, something the Insurance Board of Canada says will put pressure not just on drivers but also inflate premiums.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
-
SPCA, police rescue over a dozen cats from a Montreal storage locker
Montreal SPCA staff rescued more than a dozen cats and kittens locked in a storage locker in what they call 'unsanitary' conditions.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members
Nova Scotia's legislature will reconvene next week to stop the implementation of a pay bump for its members that would raise annual salaries above $100,000, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.
-
Civilian complaints watchdog probes N.S. RCMP conduct ahead of woman's 2017 murder
The civilian review board of the RCMP said Tuesday it will investigate the Nova Scotia RCMP's handling of the case of Susan Butlin, who was murdered by her neighbour four weeks after she told police he sexually assaulted her.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
-
NEW
NEW | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'hard for anyone' to have faith in Hockey Canada's leadership as revelations emerge about how the federation maintains a fund meant to partially handle sexual abuse claims.
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their experience at a Winnipeg emergency department.
Calgary
-
Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnesses
Kevin Allen Honish, 55, was rushed to hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.
-
Missing Calgary man last seen near Olympia Motel: police
Police say the family of Glen David Lamarsh, 46, haven't seen or heard from him since July 13.
-
Jack Long Park reopens after four-year redevelopment
The City of Calgary is reopening Jack Long Park for public use.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
-
'She thought of everyone else first': Family, friends remember cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Red Deer
The family of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run near Red Deer remembers her as a loving daughter, sister, and aunt who had a passion for physiotherapy and cycling.
-
How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to Edmonton
As Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.
Vancouver
-
David Eby expected to announce he's running for B.C. premier
After weeks of speculation, B.C. Attorney General David Eby is expected to announce he's running to replace outgoing NDP Premier John Horgan.
-
3 minors plead guilty after stabbing outside Burnaby party: RCMP
Burnaby Mounties say three young people have pleaded guilty after a stabbing outside a party.
-
'We believe they were strangers': Woman charged, victim identified after fatal stabbing in Vancouver
A woman has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing that Vancouver police say happened between two people who didn't know each other.