Months-long Ridout Street closures to begin Monday

Commuters who drive along Ridout Street might need to detour beginning next Monday as work on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project continues.

According to a press release from the City of London, Ridout Street between Thames Park and Horton Street will be closed to all traffic starting Monday as work continues on the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.

A signed detour for motorists will be in place along Commissioners Road, Wellington Road, Wharncliffe Road and Horton Street.

In the meantime, a temporary bridge for cyclists and pedestrians has been installed across the Thames River and will open to the public on Monday.

Multiple London Transit Commission routes will also be impacted by the closure, and will detour along Grand Avenue, Carfrae Crescent and Richmond Street throughout the duration of the project, according to the city.

Thames Park will remain open during the project.

“The Victoria Bridge Reconstruction Project will replace the current bridge, which was built in 1926, with a new 'through arch' structure that includes a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians, and improved connectivity with the Thames Valley Parkway,” the release reads.

The closure is expected to last until spring 2023, when the new bridge will be complete.