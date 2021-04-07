LONDON, ONT. -- Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a province-wide, month-long stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that an order similar to the one enacted in January is pending final approval and will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The main aspect of the order appears to be that all non-essential retail outlets will be closed for in-person shopping.

What does the order mean for the London region:

Big box stores will only be allowed to open for the sale of essential goods.

Malls such as Masonville Mall and White Oaks Mall along with other retailers will once again be restricted to curbside pickup.

The order is expected to last roughly four weeks.

As of now local schools remain open and the Middlsex-London Health Unit has not indicated any intention to close them as other health units around the Toronto region have done.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case growth more than tripled through the month of March, leading to record-high hospital ICU occupancy of more than 500 by early April.

State of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London

After case counts over 100 around Easter Weekend London has seen two days of counts in the 70s.

AS of Tuesday the total number of cases in the region now stands at 7,699, with 883 active, 6,626 resolved and 190 deaths. There are nine confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 414 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is handling 10 staff and 25 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 12 in intensive care (ICU).

Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer at LHSC, says seven of the ICU patients are from outside of London, transferred from the Toronto and Thunder Bay areas.

London has also not been included in a recent list of regions that will get more vaccine priority due to being in hot spots.

The areas are listed by postal code where COVID-19 has disproportionately affected certain neighbourhoods.

A list was released by the province based on postal code, so far the only local postal code include is N5H in Elgin County.

With files from CTV Toronto, and CTV London's Amanda Taccone.