MLHU, SWPH report combined five new COVID-19-related deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) are reporting a total of five deaths across their coverage areas on Tuesday.

The deaths include:

male in his 70s in London-Middlesex, associated with a long-term care home

male in his 90s in Elgin County related to an outbreak at a seniors' facility

female in her 80s in Elgin related to an outbreak at a seniors' facility

male in his 80s in Oxford County not related to an outbreak

female in her 90s in Oxford not related to an outbreak

This brings the total in London-Middlesex to 288 and in Elgin-Oxford to 136.

Across the province, a total of 64 COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed as the number of people in hospital Intensive Care Units hit 626.

Locally, there are now 149 inpatients at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) with COVID-19, a slight increase in the last 24 hours, with 21 patients in Critical Care and fiver or fewer at Children's Hospital.

Of those with COVID-19 at LHSC, 93 are being treated for COVID-19 while 56 are being treated for other issues but have also tested positive.

Meanwhile the number of COVID-positive staff continues to decline, dropping to 199 from 214 on Monday. Six outbreaks are ongoing, after one in the 7IP Clinical Neurosciences was declared over.

At St. Joseph's Health Care, 77 workers are positive, down from 88 on Monday, while the number of positive patients/residents is up by five to 21. Outbreaks at Parkwood Institute and Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care continue.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, 29 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization with eight in Critical Care.

As of Saturday, the MLHU reports that 89.6 per cent of those eligible aged five and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Middlesex-London – 159 new, 2,216 active, 28,016 total, 25,512 resolved, 288 deaths (one new)

Elgin-Oxford – 65 new, 743 active, 9,843 total, 8,964 resolved, 136 deaths (four new)

Grey-Bruce – 21 new cases, 208 active, 5,267 total, 5,014 resolved, 29 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 108 new, 4,823 total, 79 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 26 new, 428 active, 8,478 total, 7,947 resolved, 103 deaths (one new)

Ontario health officials reported a total of 3,424 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, though all case numbers are likely underestimates due to a lack of testing.