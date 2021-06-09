LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Wednesday.

The new cases represent a return to double-digit case counts following two days of single-digit counts.

The region now has a total of 12,383 cases and 221 deaths, with 12,059 cases resolved leaving 103 active.

There are now 3,180 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K.

There are currently no active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' facilities, schools or childcare centres in the region.

The London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 16 inpatients with COVID-19, of which seven are in the Intensive Care Unit. Out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU.

The health unit announced Monday that anyone who received their first vaccine dose before April 18 will be able to start re-booking their second dose on Thursday, regardless of age.

Meanwhile as of June 5, more than 64 per cent of the population over the age of 12 in the region has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 19 active, 3,820 total, 3,718 resolved, 83 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 14 active, 1,365 total, 1,344 resolved, seven deaths, 396 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 31 active, 2,673 total, 2,589 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 20 active, 1,843 total, 1,766 resolved, 57 deaths, 288 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 31 active, 3,532 total, 3,440 resolved, 61 deaths

Ontario health officials logged 411 new infections on Wednesday, as well as 33 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

It is the second day in row that the province has seen a daily case report under 500.

The Ministry of Health has stated that of the 33 new deaths reported, 11 actually occurred in either April or May.