MLHU reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over two days, no new deaths

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and seven on the holiday Monday, but no new deaths.

The daily totals come after two new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total so far this month to five, while there were only four deaths in all of September, and four in August.

Both of those deaths involved people who had only had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health unit confirmed Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 14,226 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,825 cases resolved leaving 158 active. There are 4,266 cases with a variant of concern.

Three days of single-digit case counts have pushed the seven-day moving average for daily cases down to 16.1. The average had spiked to 22.1 earlier in October.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 77 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 71.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 80 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 13 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer either in adult critical care, in Children's Hospital or in pediatric critical care.

Carol Young-Ritchie, executive vice-president and chief nursing officer at LHSC, said during a briefing Tuesday they are seeing staff vaccination rates continue to improve, and believe they are on track ahead of the Oct. 22 vaccination deadline.

"As of last Wednesday 94 per cent of our staff and 99 per cent of our physicians and residents have submitted proof of being fully vaccinated."

Young-Ritchie added that any potential disciplinary action for those who remain unvaccinated after the deadline will be decided at that time.

As of Saturday, the MLHU is reporting 776,705 vaccination doses have been administered, with 87.9 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 12 with one dose, and 83.2 per cent fully vaccinated.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools in the region including; Ryerson Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, London Christian High and St. Kateri Catholic School.

An outbreak at Lord Elgin Public School has been declared over, and students returned to school there Tuesday after a two-week closure.

In terms of seniors' facilities, there are ongoing outbreaks in the Dearness Home's 5E area and at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 53 new (three-day total), 87 active, 4,435 total, 4,261 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 26 active, 2,358 total, 2,305 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 20 active, 2,963 total, 2,888 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 44 active, 2,233 total, 2,124 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 68 active, 4,005 total, 3,867 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 848 more COVID-19 infections over the last two days and two more deaths linked to the disease.