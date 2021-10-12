Outbreak declared in public school in Old North neighbourhood, Lord Elgin reopens

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the public school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.

The outbreak at the school is the fifth active outbreak in London and area schools.

There have been two cases identified within the school, however the potential exposure extends to several classrooms.

An outbreak is declared when there is evidence of transmission within the school community.

Those who may have been exposed and are unvaccinated have been told to isolate.

At this time the school remains open.

The other four active outbreaks are at London Christian High, Lord Elgin Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, and St. Kateri Catholic School.

Of the outbreaks only Lord Elgin was closed, however it was slated to reopen Tuesday morning.

To date London and area schools under the MLHU have had 110 cases since the start of the school year.